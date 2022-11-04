US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Twitter/SecBlinken

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Thursday “strongly condemned” the shooting at the PTI rally that left the former prime minister Imran Khan and others injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US wishes Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and offered condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.

“Violence has no place in politics,” the Secretary of State said and called on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation. The secretary further said in his statement that, “the United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people.” Many other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

“The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today,” Trudeau wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also denounced the assassination bid on the former premier in Gujranwala. Britain’s Minister of State Zac Goldsmith, terming the news of the incident appalling, said that Imran Khan is strong and will be back on his feet.

“Those forces in Pakistan who believe they can stifle democracy in that country through murder are wrong & will be seen to be wrong,” he added. Reuters quoted Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi as saying: “It’s a development that just took place. We’re closely keeping an eye on and we’ll continue to monitor ongoing developments.”

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Menk expressed shock and sadness over the news. “I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Violence in all forms is totally wrong and unacceptable, no matter what our differences may be,” he added.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on the microblogging site, “There is no space for violence in politics.” Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousufzai said that attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong.

“Violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery.” A delegation of European Union (EU) to Pakistan said that violence is any form is wrong and unacceptable.