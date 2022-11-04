Robbers arrested, public forum held in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested two robbers involved in looting closed shops and houses in various areas while also recovering the stolen goods while a public forum was also held in the city area.

One Fazal Akbar had reported to the police a theft of goods from his shop. Investigating the case, SHO Murad Khan while heading an investigation team traced the two alleged robbers identified as Niaz Ali and Shah Nazar. The cops also recovered UPS batters and other household goods.

Also, the traffic warden police on the directives of DPO Haroon Rasheed held a seminar to raise awareness on traffic rules at a college in Sheikh Maltoon. A large number of students, teachers and cops attended the seminar where traffic rules and laws were discussed.

Meanwhile, a public forum was also held at Fazle Haq College checkpost where police officials spoke to the local residents. An official said that the forum was held as per the directions of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari and RPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur to improve policing.

The police officials on the occasion asked the local elders to resolve blood feuds through talks and also to save the younger generation from drugs. They also asked the locals to cooperate with the police by blowing the whistle on anti-social elements.