Woman among two killed in scuffles

Two persons, including a woman, were killed during scuffles in Quaidabad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas of the city on Wednesday. The woman was killed in a house near Bilal Colony in Quaidabad.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where she was identified as 30-year-old Noora Bibi, wife Daulat Bakht.

The family alleged that she died during a scuffle with someone in the house. Separately, a young man was killed in a fight in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Responding to reports, police reached the crime scene and took the dead to the JPMC, where he was identified as 25-year-old Naimat Khan, son of Painda Khan. According to Station House Officer Safdar Mashwani, Naimat Khan died due to punches and kicks during the fight. The police said that they were investigating the incident.