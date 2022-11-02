Imran wants nobody in power if he is not: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has termed the remarks of Imran Khan for imposition of martial law as part of his plan to make a deal or get martial law imposed in the country. She said Imran Khan’s desire of imposition of martial law shows that he only wants that if he is not in power, then there should be no one else, which is a sign of fascist thinking, neither democratic and not constitutional.

“Institutions are saying they will not interfere in politics but Imran Khan is saying interfere and bring him to power,” she said while commenting on the remarks of former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan on imposition of martial law in the country through a series of tweets.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan’s statement of imposing martial law is condemnable because a politician who claims 26 years of political struggle cannot say that martial law should be imposed.

She said a democratic politician does not encourage institutions to impose martial law. “This means Imran Khan wants a martial law in the country,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman questioned that could a politician who believes in parliamentary and constitutional democracy ask institutions to do unconstitutional things? “His 26 years of struggle has been spent only in the name of charity. Which politician calls for unconstitutional interference or martial law from institutions?” she asked.