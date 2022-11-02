Four development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs5,468.472 million.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday. The approved development schemes included Procurement of Emergency Goods for Relief of Flood Affected People of Tehsil Rojhan and Taunsa at the cost of Rs1,450.171 million and Establishment of 60 Bedded Hospital at Jaurrian Chakri Road Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs652.377 million. Replacement of Beds and other Equipment at RHCs of Punjab at the cost of Rs982.446 million and Upgradation of Kalabagh/Shakardara Road, Length 38.64km, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs2,383.478 million were the other two schemes. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of P&D Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

PhD awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, M Ikram s/o Jamshaid Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Political Science) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China’s Foreign Policy towards South Asia from 2001-2019: Critical Analysis’, Maria Ali d/o Dilawar Ali in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Social Work) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Social Implications of Female Substance Users in Pakistan (A Case Study of Punjab Province)’, M Waqas Gondal s/o M Zafar Gondal in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Sociology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Urbanization in Pakistan and Challenges to Social Development’, Samina Yasin d/o Malik Ghulam Yasin in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Human Genetics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of Genes Involved in Skeletal Dysplasia’ and Sobia Sultana d/o M Naeem Khan in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Understanding Public Service Motivation, Workplace Spirituality and Employee Well-being in the Public Sector: An Institutional Perspective’.