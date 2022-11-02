President approves three bills

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday signed three different bills earlier adopted by the parliament. The president approved these bills under Article 75 of the Constitution, which became acts of parliament, said the President Secretariat Press Wing in a statement. These bills included Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022.