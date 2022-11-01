Sanjrani rejects Toshakhana reference against Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday rejected a reference, seeking disqualification of former prime minister and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana case.
According to the ruling of the Senate chairman, the allegations against Gilani were made while he was the prime minister and a member of the National Assembly; therefore, Article 63(A) does not apply to the reference against him.
The ruling further said that Gilani was elected a senator on March 3, 2021 and after his election, the disqualification reference against him was not justified. The reference was filed by Senator Azam Swati, alleging that the then prime minister Gilani gave expensive vehicles to two important personalities from Toshahhana, and therefore he should be disqualified through a reference against him.
