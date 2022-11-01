Modernised system put in place to ensure security of Islamabad

Islamabad: The government has put in place modernised system involving cameras and smart cars to ensure security of Islamabad.

According to the details, the Safe City Project has been fully modernised keeping in view the emerging challenges to the security of the federal capital. The details provided by the relevant departments showed that 480 latest new cameras have been installed at different locations to keep vigil over the situation round-the-clock in the city.

The patrolling teams have got 16 new smart cars that are new addition to the security apparatus as these are highly capable of recording, processing, positioning, and running wireless security protocols and also have cameras, megaphones, search lights, first-aid kits as well as other latest equipment. Similarly, 100 km long fibre optic has also been restored besides placement of strobe lights that are actually specialised lamps that produce a continuous series of short and bright flashes of light. The sites for six new police stations have also been selected and these will be established in the coming months. Unnecessary check posts will not be set up and instead latest technology will be used to conduct checking at various points of the city.

An official has said, “The government is utilising all its resources to provide safe and secure environment in Islamabad. The police department has been equipped with new smart cars to enhance its capability to deal with the challenges related to the security of the city.” "We have also installed latest security cameras that will greatly help monitor the security situation and keep vigil over criminal elements," he said.