Marcus Rashford’s 100th Utd goal sinks West Ham

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford admitted his 100th goal for Manchester United was a “beautiful moment” as the England forward sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

Rashford has been one of United’s most improved players this season after several years in the doldrums. But the 24-year-old is still not guaranteed a place on England’s flight to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

Rashford, who was left out of England’s most recent Nations League squad, took the chance to remind Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate of his qualities with a fine display capped by the first-half winner at Old Trafford.

With Southgate watching from the stands, Rashford’s seventh goal in all competitions this season was perfectly timed before the England manager names his World Cup squad. “It’s a beautiful feeling. It’s been on my mind the last couple of games. I’ve been waiting for it to come and thankfully it did today,” Rashford said.

“I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. It’s always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.” After netting against Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, Rashford said Erik ten Hag was a “joy” to play for as he hailed the United manager’s role in his revival.

“It’s a complete different energy around the whole club and training ground. That for a start puts me in a better head space,” Rashford said. “I just feel really motivated now. Last year I struggled at times with things off the pitch and wasn’t mentally right.”

Thanks to Rashford, the 22nd player to score a century of goals for United, and a series of superb saves from David De Gea, Ten Hag’s side are up to fifth place in the Premier League. Unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, United are one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United had to ride their luck at times, with their defence creaking as the much-maligned Harry Maguire made his first league start since August 13 in place of the injured Raphael Varane. And Ten Hag was underwhelmed by United’s overall performance, saying: “I think we have to manage that better, it is clear.

“Second-half possession was quite poor and it became what I call a tennis match, going from one side to the other. But the spirit in the team is great.” Rashford carried the main threat for United and he cut through the West Ham defence for a powerful drive that hit Craig Dawson and looped just over the bar.

Rashford went close again with a header from Diogo Dalot’s cross that forced West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski into action. Cristiano Ronaldo was making his first league start since the goalless draw against Newcastle on October 16, having been granted a return to the team following his brief exile after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

But it was Rashford who struck in the 38th minute with a perfectly-timed run to the far post, where he leapt above Thilo Kehrer to meet Christian Eriksen’s superb cross with a bullet header from six yards.

Rashford remained red hot in the second half, skipping past his marker for a curler that whistled narrowly wide from the edge of the area. Ronaldo was left shaking his head in disbelief after squandering two good chances in quick succession as he headed over and then shot wide.