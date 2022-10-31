Imran nobody to be consulted for appointing COAS: Asif

Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif. —APP

SIALKOT: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday said the army chief’s appointment was a routine matter and PTI chief Imran Khan was nobody to intervene in the prime minister’s prerogative. Addressing a press conference at his residence here, the defence minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had rejected Imran’s proposal about appointment of the army chief jointly.

He said Imran should tell the nation which of his promises had been fulfilled during his government. He said national interest should be given priority over personal interests. He said the most important issue at the moment was to stabilize the country’s economy for which the government was striving.

To a question, Asif said most of the PTI’s march was taking place within the boundaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and warned that if any bloodshed happened, the Punjab and KP governments would be responsible for it. He said the country’s politics had reached a turning point and November will prove to be very important in this regard. He said it was claimed from the march container that negotiations were going on with the government, but “I would clarify that no negotiations are taking place with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

The minister said due to the language Imran Khan was using against the Pakistan institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage to him. He said Imran had been exposed before the nation, adding that his narrative showed that he was not sincere with the public. That was why, he added, his march was reducing in strength with each passing day.

“When he started the long march on Friday, 10 to 12 thousand people were with him. But now when he reached Muridke, only 3,500 to 4,000 people are part of his long march,” he added. Kh Asif said earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the opposition parties used to expose Imran’s real face before the nation, but now it was being done directly by the top officials of the institutions. He welcomed the armed forces’ decision to distance themselves from politics.

He said the institution that had been making sacrifices for the country and the nation for the past 75 years was being dragged into politics by Imran Khan, which was regrettable. He said, “Our forces and our intelligence agencies are among the best forces and agencies in the world. The armed forces have always rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the entire nation supported them.” Replying to another question, he said Imran was demanding fresh elections, but first he should dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies. He reiterated that the general elections would undoubtedly take place on time.