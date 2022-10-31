Police deny raiding residences of PTI leaders, workers

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the PTI’s claims, the local police Sunday clarified that they were not conducting any raids to arrest the leaders or activists of the opposition party.



In a statement, the police spokesman denied raiding the house of any political worker or leader. However, he made it clear that nobody would be allowed to create any law and order situation in the federal capital.

Earlier in the day, the PTI claimed that the Islamabad police were conducting raids to arrest its office-bearers before arrival of the long march. It was also claimed that the police were eyeing to arrest those office-bearers who were collecting funds for the march.

The PTI claimed that Raja Khurram Nawaz and Raja Zulqarnain’s houses were raided, while search was on for the arrest of 23 local office-bearers. It was claimed that Raja Qaiser Niazi, Jameel Abbas, Zohaib Khan, Raja Muhammad Babar, Nisar and others were among those wanted by the police.

In another development, the PTI Sunday halted its activities after a female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, was run over by the truck carrying the PTI leadership. Addressing the participants, Imran said the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala but due to the tragic incident, they will stop the march immediately.