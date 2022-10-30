Peshawar corps commander visits North Waziristan, Khyber

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited Mir Ali in North Waziristan and Bara in Khyber tribal districts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the corps commander inaugurated the Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan Sweet Home during his visit to Mir Ali.

Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miranshah were currently availing the facility free of charge.

The establishment of Army Public School was in a demand of the locals in which students from Grade 1 to 8 would study.

The school has the capacity to enroll 525 students at one time.

Boys hostel is providing free accommodation to 123 students from adjoining areas. The corps commander was the chief guest at the passing-out parade of basic military training course at the Scouts Training Academy (South), Mir Ali. A total of 1,164 recruits from the 31st edition passed out after the successful completion of training.

During his visit to Bara, the corps commander attended a jirga of tribal elders hailing from Tirah, Bagh Maidan, Rajgal, Landikotal, Bara, Mulagori and Jamrud.

He lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen for the restoration of peace and assured that the Pakistan Army would provide all possible assistance to the locals.