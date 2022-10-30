Imran wants to become king to control state institutions: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan wants to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the minister as saying that former prime minister Imran Khan was not capable of thinking beyond his own interests.

He said the ongoing long march of the PTI from Lahore to Islamabad only stood for adventurism and causing bloodshed in the country. “Imran Khan thinks that it is rightful for him to steal expensive watches, do money laundering, sell Toshakhana gifts at expensive rates, receive bribes for doing transfers, postings and appointments in Punjab,” he said.

The provincial information minister claimed that Khan had been able to evade mega corruption scandals implicating him only after obtaining stay orders from courts. “Imran Khan is attempting to become the king of Pakistan who has the absolute power to control the state institutions,” he said.

Memon said it was the desire of Khan that people subservient to him managed the state institutions.

He alleged that Khan had emerged “as the biggest liar in Pakistan”. He lamented that the Indian media had presented Khan as a hero because of his heinous campaign against the state institutions.