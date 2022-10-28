Qila Gujjar Singh police station building inaugurated

LAHORE:To provide better working conditions to the police employees for improved service delivery and pleasant atmosphere to the citizens, state-of-the art newly-built four-storey building of Police Station Qila Gujjar Singh was inaugurated by CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said new building infrastructures have been provided to Lahore filed force with state of the art facilities with a view to improve the working conditions of police stations and benefit citizens.

A police station should be a symbol of peace and shelter for the citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity, he said and added that uniformed and standardised improvements would be made gradually in all the police stations of the city. Police personnel improve image of department with their good conduct, character and behaviour with citizens, he added.