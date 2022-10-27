Brutal killing

This refers to the news reports, ‘TV anchor’s killing in Kenya: PM announces formation of judicial commission’, ‘IHC defers request for commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing’ and ‘Pak team to leave for Kenya to probe journalist’s killing’ (Oct 26). The inquiry team proceeding to Kenya and mandated to probe the killing comprises representatives from the FIA and the IB. The family of the slain anchor and members from the journalist community and civil society are blaming the government for the incident, describing it as a premeditated murder.
The fact that his companion remained safe implies that this was the case of target killing. An independent investigation by an international agency can provide transparent findings.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ by Abdul Sattar. The article mentions the rape...
Maryam Nawaz’s shameful tweet is condemnable. It was equally bad that the politician did not condole with the...
Plastic bags are in high demand because they are cheap, lightweight, easy to carry and have exceptional durability....
This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana verdict’ . Imran Khan is arguing that he has declared the amount accrued...
A WHO report suggested that more than 50 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight. This unhealthy lifestyle is a cause of...
I was saddened to hear about the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad fought for his country...
Comments