Brutal killing

This refers to the news reports, ‘TV anchor’s killing in Kenya: PM announces formation of judicial commission’, ‘IHC defers request for commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing’ and ‘Pak team to leave for Kenya to probe journalist’s killing’ (Oct 26). The inquiry team proceeding to Kenya and mandated to probe the killing comprises representatives from the FIA and the IB. The family of the slain anchor and members from the journalist community and civil society are blaming the government for the incident, describing it as a premeditated murder.

The fact that his companion remained safe implies that this was the case of target killing. An independent investigation by an international agency can provide transparent findings.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi