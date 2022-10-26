Six Palestinians martyred in Israeli raids on West Bank

—AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Six Palestinians were martyred in sweeping Israeli raids Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in what the army described as an assault targeting the emerging “Lion’s Den” armed group.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Wadih Al Houh, a leader of a new coalition of Palestinian fighters dubbed The Lions’ Den, had been among those killed in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. The Palestinian health ministry initially reported three dead and 19 wounded shot “by Israeli fire in Nablus”. Later statements said that two more Palestinians had died in Nablus, while another Palestinian was also killed after being shot in the chest in overnight clashes at the village of Nabih Saleh, north of Ramallah.

The Israeli army alleged that it had carried out a vast operation with police and intelligence officers targeting a site “used by the main operatives of the Lions Den”, describing it as a “headquarters and a workshop for making weapons” of the militants.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the nascent militant group were defiant. “Surrender is the path of humiliation,” it said. “It’s time for the lions to come out of their den.” Violence has increased in recent months in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by Israel, especially in the areas of Nablus and Jenin.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.

Lapid, speaking on Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio, warned Palestinian militants that “they need to know that we will reach them wherever they are”. “Israel will never stop acting for its security and we will do what needs to be done,” Lapid added, who is campaigning ahead of November 1 elections.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is establishing “urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people” in Nablus, his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned in a statement that the violence would “plunge Palestine into escalation”. Islamic Jihad reported its fighters were involved in “violent clashes” with Israeli forces in Nablus, and threatened Israel with reprisals for its crimes. In recent weeks, a group of young Palestinian fighters -- some affiliated with mainstream groups such as Fatah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad -- have launched militant attacks from Nablus.

The new group, called “Areen al-Ossoud” or “The Lions’ Den” in English, claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on an Israeli soldier two weeks ago in the occupied West Bank.