Pak-India Takra watched by 2m on Facebook

KARACHI: Pakistan's number one and most popular news channel, "Geo News", has once again come out ahead by maintaining its tradition. In the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, traditional rivals Pakistan and India clashed on Oct 23 at the Australian ground in Melbourne.
"Geo News" had specially organised a "Pak Bharat Takra" for its viewers to increase the excitement of the biggest competition of the big event, in which Pakistan was represented by Sikandar Bakht, Imad Wasim, Moin Khan, and Aqib Javed, while India was represented by Harbhajan Singh.Madan Lal, Kapil Dev, and Atul Wasan. Shehzad Iqbal and Danish Anis were the hosts from Pakistan.
