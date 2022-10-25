Removal from FATF grey list restores Pakistan’s image: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Monday. During the meeting, various issues, including matters of mutual interest, were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan’s name removed from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list was a great achievement. He said that this has restored the prestige of Pakistan in the world and we have emerged as a responsible state and nation. He said that the role of the Army Chief was very important in this regard, while Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, PM’s entire team and related departments deserved congratulations for this success. He said that it would have far-reaching consequences on the country’s economy.

The governor said that the federal government was trying to save the country from economic and other problems and the situation was improving with time. Everyone has to play role in the country’s development, he said, adding the country was facing many challenges, and the politics of negativity and chaos would not only hinder the economic development, but would also bring instability in the country.

Earlier, a delegation of Pakistan Textile Traders Association led by Chairman Adnan Umar Saigal met governor at Governor’s House here.Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the PMLN government was determined that Pakistan has to be strengthened economically. He said that the PMLN and the coalition parties accepted the responsibility of the government in difficult situation, adding they were well aware that this decision might cost them politically, but at that time they preferred to save the country. He said that Alhamdulillah, the situation is gradually improving, adding that with political stability in the country, the economy of the country is also improving.

The governor said that it was a positive development that Pakistan’s name had been removed from FATF’s grey list, it would not only strengthen the country’s economy, but also increase textile exports.

The delegation informed the governor about the various problems faced by the textile industry. The governor assured the delegation that their problems would be conveyed to the relevant quarters.

The delegation included President Rana Nadeem Abbas, Waheed Ahmed, Khaliq Usmani, Sheikh Inam Elahi, Wilayat Hussain, Javed Amjad and Raheel Ahmed.Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed deep grief over the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in a shooting incident in Kenya. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah may grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.