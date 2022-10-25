ECP decision to hold LG polls on Oct 23 was unilateral: Wahab

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) announcement of holding the local government elections on October 23 was made without consulting the Sindh government, said the Karachi administrator on Monday, adding that the government is ready for the polls because the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has never opposed them.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, was talking to the media after inaugurating futsal and badminton courts at the KMC (Karachi Metropolitan Corporation) Sports Complex.

Wahab said that all the city’s major roads will be reconstructed by December 31. He said road construction and repair work is under way in all the seven districts. He pointed out that Kashmir Road and Khudadad Colony’s roads have also been included in the rehabilitation works. He remarked that the KMC will provide more sports facilities at the sports complex.

The administrator said that until at least a year ago, people were disappointed with the KMC, but now the institution is seen as improving. “The funds and the powers are the same. Only the intention is clear. The condition of the KMC was not as bad as presented.”

He said that many development works of the sports complex were stopped due to a lack of funds, adding that he tried to restore the facilities related to sports. He also said that the famous diving board of the swimming pool has been repaired and opened to the citizens. In the next 10 days, rings for boxing and karate will be available at the Kakri Ground in Lyari.

Wahab said he is happy about the excellent facilities at the sports complex. He said the swimming pool and other facilities have been opened a month ago. The futsal and badminton courts have been completed in four months, he added.

He also said the sports complex on Kashmir Road is the centre for athletes belonging to the lower and middle classes, adding that more facilities will be added to the sports complex for the people.

The administrator said the construction of the football stadium at the KMC Sports Complex has also been completed, so now tournaments can be held there. Regarding journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya, he said that it was a very painful incident. He added that he had been in touch with Sharif for the latter’s TV programme for seven years. He also prayed for the soul of the departed.

KMC Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Recreation Senior Director Saif Abbas, Sports Complex Director Kaiful Wara, PPP Karachi Division Deputy Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, Zulfiqar, Jamshed Jan Alam, and other leaders and officers were also present on the occasion.