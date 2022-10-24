Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto says sorry for cannabis comments

Rabat: Star Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto on Sunday apologised for causing offence through recent public statements in which he acknowledged using cannabis. His original comments had sparked an outcry in the country.
“I offer my apologies to anyone offended by my words, starting with the authorities and my public,” ElGrande Toto, whose real name is Taha Fahssi, told a packed press conference. “Rap is a particular language -- perhaps I did not make good use of it at the right time,” the 26-year-old Casablancan rap star said.
In late September, ElGrande Toto had told reporters who gathered after one of his concerts “I smoke hash -- so what? “It does not mean I set a bad example,” he added at the time.
