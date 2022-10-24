Mulish behaviour

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had rightly claimed that once out of power he would be more dangerous. His insistence on carrying out a long march to Islamabad and bringing the capital to a standstill will result in endangering the life of ordinary people. Previously, such sit-ins blocked economic activities in the area.

If Khan continues with his plans, it will result in a reversal of all the efforts made for going back to normalcy after the devastating floods.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad