Monday October 24, 2022
Mulish behaviour

October 24, 2022

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had rightly claimed that once out of power he would be more dangerous. His insistence on carrying out a long march to Islamabad and bringing the capital to a standstill will result in endangering the life of ordinary people. Previously, such sit-ins blocked economic activities in the area.

If Khan continues with his plans, it will result in a reversal of all the efforts made for going back to normalcy after the devastating floods.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

