Sunday October 23, 2022
Peshawar

Plaza damaged in blast

By Bureau report
October 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: A blast targeted a plaza in the Pasani area near the Matani town on Saturday.

It was learnt that unidentified terrorists had planted explosives in the plaza owned by Afzal -e-Haq that went off with a loud explosion.

The blast damaged the market but did not cause any human loss. Police said a search operation was launched in the area.

