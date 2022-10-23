Plaza damaged in blast

PESHAWAR: A blast targeted a plaza in the Pasani area near the Matani town on Saturday.
It was learnt that unidentified terrorists had planted explosives in the plaza owned by Afzal -e-Haq that went off with a loud explosion.
The blast damaged the market but did not cause any human loss. Police said a search operation was launched in the area.
LAHORE: The district administration sealed five industrial units and imposed Rs 270,000 fine on them for polluting air...
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has issued appointment letters to 251 women primary school...
MANSEHRA: Survivors of the 2005 devastating earthquake on Saturday announced to stage street protests against both the...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said...
ISLAMABAD: Immediately after Minister of State, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar called out India’s role in the FATF plenary...
PESHAWAR: Cases were registered on Saturday against over 700 people for blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging...
Comments