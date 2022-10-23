Lost glory

Karachi University is a big and well-known public-sector institution. It is surprising that this varsity does not have sufficient funds to improve its buildings. Many departments rely on donors to get repair work done. Is this how national institutions operate?
The university management is responsible for the affairs of the varsity. It is time we brought much-needed improvement in the institution.
Umme Habiba
Karachi
