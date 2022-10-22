Balanced diet essential for children’s healthy growth

LAHORE:Nutrition International (NI) organised a one-day training session on “Edible Oil Fortification Processes and Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)” in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and National Fortification Alliance Pakistan at a local hotel on Friday.

The training workshop was part of Nutrition International’s project on “Digitising Pakistan’s Vitamin A/Oil Programme to Drive Sustainability” being implemented across the country. The training covered topics on the importance of edible oil fortification, methods of fortification and best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control.

PFA Additional Director Operations Ms Sara Looni while talking to the participants said, “Food fortification is a simple and cost effective intervention to improve nutrition and wellbeing of our women and adolescent girls. Good and balanced nutrition is essential for a healthy growth and development of our children as it increases their ability to learn, grow and become an effective contributor to the economy”.

Punjab Provincial Manager Nutrition International Aziz ur Rehman said that addressing malnutrition is one of the best investments our country can make as good and balanced nutrition is essential for our children’s healthy growth and development.

He also added that large-scale food fortification is the most cost-effective solution to address micronutrient deficiencies, and we are proud to support the government of Pakistan and the private sector across the country to build a brighter future for Pakistan.

Facilitator of the training Dr Omar Mukhtar Tarar delivered lecture and engaged participants through group work exercises and thereafter highlighted the importance of fortification, method of fortification and best practice for Quality Assurance and Quality Control.