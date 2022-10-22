Moral perversion rife among youth due to Imran Khan: Sharjeel

Commenting on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify Imran Khan, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the ECP has given its decision in accordance with the law and constitution.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the allegations against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman were an open and shut case. Memon recalled that the former PM had not declared the gifts he had “stolen from Toshakhana” in his asset and financial statements.

He mentioned that the statement of assets filed by the PTI chairman with the ECP for three consecutive years -- 2018, 2019, and 2022 -- had not mentioned the precious Toshakhana gifts. He claimed that the latest ruling of the ECP to disqualify Khan had cleaned “garbage from the country’s politics”.

Memon was of the view that moral perversion had become rife among the youth in the country as they followed the “depraved mentality” of Khan. He said the latest ECP’s judgement had proved that Khan was a dishonest politician.

He recalled that earlier clear evidence of financial impropriety on the part of the PTI chairman had emerged in the foreign funding case. “The one who used to blame others all the time has today landed in trouble.”

Showing reaction to the disqualification of Khan, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani alleged that the PTI chairman was a financially and morally depraved person. He said that earlier theft committed by Khan had been detected in the foreign funding case against the PTI, while today the former PM had again been caught on account of concealment of his assets.

He alleged that the entire nation knew that Khan had stolen precious gifts from the Toshakhana. He alleged that the PTI chief had record earnings during his just four years in power as compared to his income in the past life.

He further alleged that the former PM and his sister had even misappropriated charitable donations and Zakat money. He said the presence of Khan was nothing except a bad stain on the country. Ghani said that Khan should be blamed for all the economic and political issues persisting in Pakistan. He predicted that more cases of corruption against Khan would soon emerge.