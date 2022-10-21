Imran questions bar on politicians’ speeches at varsities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. —Facebook

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan raised a question on Thursday who authorised the Punjab governor to restrain politicians from delivering speeches in universities, local media reported.

Addressing an event at Sargodha University, he said the Punjab governor issued special orders to stop his speech at the university. “If political leaders are not allowed to address students, then how would they be politically groomed,” he asked.

The former premier said he had addressed students at Oxford University twice, and had been invited for the third time. He said he wanted all political leaders including Bilawal Bhutto to address students.

The PTI chief said the corrupt people, his opponents, tremble when they hear his name. He said Pakistan did not need any external enemy if looters were in power. He said that throughout his cricketing career, he fought until the last ball. The ruling alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] leaders should know that the ‘captain’ would fight them till the end, he warned.

Imran Khan said that scholars like Raymond Baker had written books on corruption of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, but NAB [National Accountability Bureau] was closing cases against them. That was not just a political struggle but a ‘jihad’ against the corrupt people, he reiterated. He said it was better to die rather than live under the looters’ government.