Premiers, presidents who resigned or were voted out in 2022

LAHORE: The first 10 months of 2022 have seen numerous Prime Ministers and Presidents relinquishing office for reasons ranging from ensuing unrest in their respective countries due to hikes in fuel prices and precarious inflation-ridden economies to corruption scams, consequent probes and losing the confidence of fellow lawmakers in legislative houses, research shows.

British Premier Liz Truss is the latest addition to this club of leaders who have either stepped down by choice or been brought down by unfavourable circumstances. On January 5, 2022, Kazakhstan’s Premier Asqar Mamin had to hang his boots. Mounting public pressure against a sharp increase in fuel prices rattled the Kazakh leader’s government.

On April 10, 2022, Pakistani Premier Imran Khan was dethroned after losing a no-confidence vote on his leadership. The “BBC News” viewed: “The vote held past midnight after opposition parties brought a motion against him, following days of drama. The vote took place after the country’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of opposition parties and said that Mr Khan had acted unconstitutionally. The vote makes Khan the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, with opposition parties securing 174 votes in the 342-member House in support of the no-confidence.”

On April 13, 2022, according to the “AFP,” the Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, resigned. He announced his resignation at the start of the Council of Ministers chaired by Ivory Coast’s President, Alassane Ouattara.

In May 2022, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa decided to call it a day amid his country’s worst economic crisis in decades. The person he submitted his resignation was his brother: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

On July 7, 2022, British Premier Boris Johnson resigned to bring an acrimonious end to a nearly three-year premiership, which had been beset by controversy and scandal.

On July 14, 2022, Italian Premier, Mario Draghi, succumbed to pressure arising from an economic slowdown and energy crisis. Despite having won the confidence vote, Premier Draghi announced his resignation as prime minister, which was rejected by Italian President, Mattarella.

On July 21, Premier Draghi resigned for a second time following his failure to win a confidence vote. The President accepted the resignation and Draghi remains in office as caretaker Prime Minister till his successor Giorgia Meloni assumed charge around October 27.

During the 2022 Italian polls, Giorgio’s party emerged victorious. She would be the first woman to serve as Italy’s Premier.

On July 14, 2022, Kaja Kallas officially resigned as Estonia’s Prime Minister, bringing her government to an end. She was haunted by spending and welfare policies.

On August 3 this year, as “Reuters” agency reported, Peruvian Prime Minister, Anibal Torres, had suddenly left office. After widening criminal probes centred on Peru’s President, Pedro Castillo, his most loyal ally, Anibal Torres (the Prime Minister), had opted to leave charge as head of government. Torres had served as the fourth Prime Minister during President Castillo’s regime.

On July 14, Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. “Reuters” stated: “He was driven out after an economic collapse unleashed a popular uprising that appeared to end his family’s two-decade dominance of the country. His decision to leave his ally Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, in charge as acting president triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier’s office demanding that he go too.”

On September 15, 2022, Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson was compelled to pack her luggage after her government was defeated in the elections. The “BBC News” reported: “Ms Andersson accepted defeat at a news conference and formally offered her resignation. The close-fought election campaign was dominated by gangs, immigration and integration issues, as well as soaring electricity prices. Andersson was the Nordic’s first female PM who took office last year.”

On October 3, 2022, the African nation Burkina Faso’s junta leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, agreed to step down. Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba offered his resignation to avoid confrontations with human and material consequences, the religious and community leaders said in a statement.

On October 11, 2022, Chad’s Prime Minister, Albert Padacke resigned to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country pushed back elections by two years.