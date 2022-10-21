Top UK news presenter taken off air for swearing at minister

LONDON: The lead presenter of Britain´s Channel 4 News was on Thursday taken off air for a week after swearing at a Conservative minister following an interview.
The incident involving presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy came after a feisty interview with Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker in off-air comments picked up by microphones. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously,” the public broadcaster said in a statement.
“Following an off-air incident, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.” Guru-Murthy on Wednesday tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. “While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
TUNIS: A Tunisian toddler aged just three has reached Italy aboard a boat with other irregular migrants, but without...
SYDNEY: Hackers have threatened to leak the stolen health data of 1,000 famous Australians in a cybersecurity incident...
CHURCHILL, Canada: Sprawled on rocky ground far from sea ice, a lone Canadian polar bear sits under a dazzling sun,...
MANILA: The Philippines will acquire heavy-lift military helicopters from the United States, President Ferdinand...
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia will hold a snap election on November 19, officials announced on Thursday, with the...
PARIS: The European Space Agency announced on Thursday it will use SpaceX´s Falcon 9 rockets to launch two scientific...
Comments