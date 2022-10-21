Iran denies plan to send missiles to Russia for Ukraine war

TEHRAN: Iran´s top diplomat denied on Thursday that Tehran planned to send missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, an allegation made in several media reports.

The denial comes as the Czech republic, which holds the European Union´s rotating presidency, announced that the bloc had agreed sanctions against three individuals and one entity alleged to have supplied Iranian attack drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian targets.

Citing US and allied security officials, the Washington Post reported Sunday that Tehran also planned to send Iranian surface-to-surface missiles to Russia.

“During a telephone conversation with (EU foreign policy chief) Josep Borrell, I told him that our politics... is that we are opposed to the war and its escalation in Ukraine,” Iran´s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on Thursday. “The allegation of sending Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is without foundation.”