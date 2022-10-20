‘Imported’ govt attacking Constitution, Parliament: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan Wednesday said the imported government was bent upon attacking the Constitution and dignity of parliament in the garb of politics.

He was addressing a meeting of the PTI North Punjab social media officials here. The meeting discussed important issues, including political situation in the country and impact of the PTI’s narrative on important national issues. Deliberations were also held on preparations for the proposed long march. The meeting also took up alleged harassment and revenge from the social media workers by the government.

“While previously, moving towards stability and development, Pakistan has been pushed into the quagmire of political and economic crises due to external conspiracy. We are heading for a long march for real freedom of the nation, and not to achieve traditional political goals,” he made it clear at the meeting.

He said that holding free and fair elections in the country immediately was the only way to avoid further complications, and to get rid of crises. He claimed the nation had reacted strongly to an insult to people’s mandate through a conspiracy.

Though, he contended, the external conspiracy was successful, people took to the streets in an unprecedented manner without any movement, whereas the ‘imported government’ resorted to the worst fascism to suppress the people. Attempts were made to silence people by suppressing free and impartial voices in the media, said Imran.

The PTI chairman believed the social media had shattered the curtains of fear, echoed the voice of people more than ever and social media had paved the way for increasing political consciousness and maturity of people by freeing the media from the clutches of fascism.

“It is no longer possible for political dictators to curtail freedom of expression by violating the Constitution and law. As always, our social media will play a key role in the long march. It is imperative that workers spread the message of real freedom to every individual,” he noted.

Separately, the PTI chairman met Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi while Chairman PTI’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz was also present. The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country, the role of PTI in the Senate and matters of mutual interest.

The meeting strongly condemned the ‘shameful arrest’ and custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati. The participants vehemently condemned the damage caused to the dignity of parliament, especially the Upper House by the ‘imported government.’

They expressed deep regrets over the indifference of other political parties present in the Upper House on the issue. The PTI chairman said that an ‘imported government’ of criminals was attacking the sanctity of the Constitution and parliament. The shameful arrest and custodial torture of a 74-year-old member of the Upper House had violated the Constitution and the law, he added.

“No civilised country in the world allows deprivation of all constitutional rights and inhuman treatment just over expression of opinion. Violence against detained political opponents by the government agencies was becoming a source of disgrace for Pakistan in the world,” he added.

Those involved in such shameful incidents, he added, were bringing disrepute to institutions and the country while the reasons for not issuing production orders of Senator Azam Swati were also incomprehensible.

He said the Senate chairman and deputy chairman should take steps to restore the sanctity of the House and that instead of acting as a silent spectator, the House should immediately arrange for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and fix responsibility.