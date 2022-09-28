The ECP directs Imran Khan, others to appear on October 11. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in the contempt case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed them to appear in person on October 11.

The four-member commission, headed by Election Commission Member from Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the contempt case against the PTI leaders. In Tuesday’s hearing, Imran, Fawad and Asad did not appear before the Election Commission bench.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry questioned the ECP’s show cause notice, saying the case was pending in the High Court and the Election Commission was a party in the case. He added that they are awaiting the decision of the Islamabad High Court as the hearing will be held on September 29.

The commission member said: “We are exercising the powers conferred on us by the Constitution and the law,” and asked if his client was above the law. Faisal Chaudhry replied the ECP does not issue notices as per the Constitution and law, adding, “Article 5 seems to be more on you. The High Court may conclude the case on September 29.”

The Election Commission member asked the PTI counsel if there was an exception to his client as he was a former prime minister, adding, “We issue your warrant, it is an action. Framing the charge or calling in person is not a negative action. We are also bound by what the High Court orders.”

Faisal Chaudhry requested the commission to adjourn the case till the High Court’s decision and added there was a lack of trust. The commission adjourned the hearing till October 11, and ordered Imran, Fawad and Asad to appear in person in the contempt case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan vehemently condemned and denied the allegations made by a political figure, dubbing them as completely irresponsible and baseless lies. A statement issued by the ECP spokesperson said the Election Commission is taking and will continue to take decisions in accordance with the Constitution and the law without taking into account any pressure.

He pointed out that as far as conducting early elections was concerned, this decision was not in the jurisdiction of Election Commission and added that elections could be held only after the assemblies complete their terms or the prime minister dissolves the assembly.

He explained there was no such situation, adding it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure transparent elections whenever they are held. The ECP’s rebuttal came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan levelled allegations on the CEC for hatching a conspiracy in connivance with PMLN to disqualify him in the Toshakhana case.