Iran to criminalise sale of VPNs

TEHRAN: Iran is planning to criminalise the sale of virtual private networks (VPNs) used to skirt internet restrictions, a minister said on Wednesday, amid protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death.
The Islamic republic has imposed drastic restrictions on internet access as it grapples with demonstrations that flared over the death of the 22-year-old after her arrest for allegedly violating the country´s strict dress code for women. The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.
“Selling anti-filtering tools is unauthorised, but unfortunately it has not been criminalised. Efforts are being made to criminalise this issue,” said Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour.
“It is not in the field of my duties and naturally relevant institutions should follow this up,” he said on state television after a cabinet meeting. Iranian media outlets reported last year that lawmakers were working on a draft bill that could further restrict internet access.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she would not quit on Wednesday as she faced questions from booing...
LONDON: A damning report on Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two British hospitals might have survived if...
DAMASCUS: Palestinian movement Hamas on Wednesday said it restored relations with the Syrian government after a...
YANGON: At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar´s commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight...
LONDON: Grant Shapps was on Wednesday appointed interior minister by embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she...
MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, an AFP...
Comments