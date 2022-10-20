Iran to criminalise sale of VPNs

TEHRAN: Iran is planning to criminalise the sale of virtual private networks (VPNs) used to skirt internet restrictions, a minister said on Wednesday, amid protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death.

The Islamic republic has imposed drastic restrictions on internet access as it grapples with demonstrations that flared over the death of the 22-year-old after her arrest for allegedly violating the country´s strict dress code for women. The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.

“Selling anti-filtering tools is unauthorised, but unfortunately it has not been criminalised. Efforts are being made to criminalise this issue,” said Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour.

“It is not in the field of my duties and naturally relevant institutions should follow this up,” he said on state television after a cabinet meeting. Iranian media outlets reported last year that lawmakers were working on a draft bill that could further restrict internet access.