Three jailed for life in Barrister Fahad murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court sentenced the three men accused of Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder to life imprisonment on Tuesday.



Judge Atta Rabbani of the district and sessions court of Islamabad heard the case of Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder, during which the accused were produced before the court and sent back to the ‘bakshi khana (temporary lock-up)’. In its verdict, reserved earlier, the court sentenced the three accused men - Raja Arshad, Nauman Khokar, and Raja Hashim Khan - to life imprisonment. Barrister Fahad Malik was shot dead in Islamabad on August 15, 2016.