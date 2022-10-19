Officer booked for taking bribe

LAHORE:Assistant Director (admin) of Education Department Husnain Mubasher has been booked by Anti-Corruption Department for allegedly taking bribe. On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala Region Muhammad Zaman under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, Gujranwala, has conducted a trap raid and arrested accused Husnain Mubasher, son of Mubasher Ahmad Cheema, Assistant Director (Admin) CEO Office Education BPS-17 for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 and tainted amount was recovered from the accused. A case 12/2022 U/S 161 PPC 5/2/47 PCA PS ACE/Gujranwala has been registered against the accused for receiving bribe from a complainant for clearance of his service record.
LAHORE:Deputy Chief of Mission from US Embassy of Pakistan Andrew Schofer visited the Holstein Demonstration Farm of...
LAHORE:My heartfelt sympathy goes to the voters of six constituencies who threw their votes in the dustbin, said PMLN...
LAHORE:All the nine examination boards across Punjab including Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore,...
LAHORE:The departmental performance of all divisions of Livestock and Dairy Development Department was reviewed in...
LAHORE:The Chairperson of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar while presiding...
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority has decided to revise its rates for advertisement. The decision was taken in...
Comments