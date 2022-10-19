Students protest at Iranian university as official visits

TEHRAN: Dozens of students protested at a university in Iran´s capital on Tuesday as a government official visited, state media reported, amid demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death. Iran has been gripped by protests since the 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country´s strict dress code for women. The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds have of demonstrators been arrested.