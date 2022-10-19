Sindh govt, PPP always ready for LG polls in Karachi: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the provincial government and the Pakistan Peoples Party are always ready for local government elections in Karachi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the Sindh government had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct local government elections in two phases due to a shortage of police personnel, who had been deputed for rain/flood emergency duties, but the Election Commission of Pakistan did not accept the proposal.

He said the ECP was a respectable institution, and if the Sindh government was assured of the availability of 15,000 police personnel for poll-related security duties in Karachi, then it would have been ready for local government elections in the city on October 23.