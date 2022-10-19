 
October 19, 2022
Karachi

Sindh govt, PPP always ready for LG polls in Karachi: Sharjeel

By Our Correspondent
October 19, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the provincial government and the Pakistan Peoples Party are always ready for local government elections in Karachi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the Sindh government had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct local government elections in two phases due to a shortage of police personnel, who had been deputed for rain/flood emergency duties, but the Election Commission of Pakistan did not accept the proposal.

He said the ECP was a respectable institution, and if the Sindh government was assured of the availability of 15,000 police personnel for poll-related security duties in Karachi, then it would have been ready for local government elections in the city on October 23.

