‘Conspirator’s statement aimed to weaken Pakistan: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has termed the recent statement by a “conspirator” against institutions and their heads as part of an international conspiracy whose main objective is to weaken Pakistani institutions.
“The conspirator has become obsessed with lust for power,” he said in a statement on Monday. The statement of former president Asif Ali Zardari comes in response to a press conference of former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.
Zardari warned that all the actions of the ‘conspirator’ who attacked the integrity of Pakistan and its institutions by taking dictations from across the border will be met with a befitting response. “During the regime of this person, the institutions were badly used to fulfil his personal ambitions and the government is now busy trying to repair the damage caused to the reputation of the institutions by this conspirator,” he said.
