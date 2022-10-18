Dengue claims another life, taking death toll to 12

Islamabad:Another confirmed dengue fever patient belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory has lost life due to the infection in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by dengue fever this year from the federal capital to nine while three patients have already died of the infection from Rawalpindi district.

Despite a significant fall in temperature, the dengue fever outbreak is continuously hitting population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and no decline in the number of patients being tested positive from the region has been observed so far. In the last 24 hours, as many as 147 new patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 7,444 on Monday morning.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another dengue fever patient, who was a resident of Sohan, a rural area in the federal capital died of the infection on Sunday. It is important that so far this year, seven deaths have been reported due to dengue fever from rural areas of Islamabad including two each from Sohan, Tarlai and Rawat and one from Kurri while two patients belonging to urban areas of the federal capital have already died of the infection.

In the last 24 hours, another 90 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT taking the total number of patients of the infection so far reported from Islamabad to 3,814. On the other hand, 57 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 3,630 of which three patients have died of the infection. On Monday, there were 211 patients at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including HFH, BBH and DHQ hospital all of which had already been confirmed positive for dengue.