Efforts urged to control thalassemia

PESHAWAR: Calling for efforts to create awareness about thalassemia, the head of a private blood transfusion centre on Monday said that his organization was providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia as well as dengue fever patients.
A press release said that Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Mohammad Haleem chaired the monthly review meeting.Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the meeting about the facilities and other services of the foundation.
Sahibzada Mohammad Haleem said that people should donate blood so that the need of the patients could be fulfilled.He also called for efforts to create awareness among people, particularly young couples about thalassemia and haemophilia.
Sahibzada Haleem said the dengue patients faced a drop in platelets count, which could be life-threatening in some cases, therefore, blood donations were needed to cater to the needs of ailing people.
