Decision on next polls rests with us: ruling alliance

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition Monday categorically rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early polls and said the decision rested with its allies and no group will be allowed to impose its will through the use of force.



“Those who take the law into their own hands will be dealt with according to the Constitution and law,” said a joint statement of the coalition parties. The coalition parties strongly condemned the statements and allegations against PPP co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and PMLN leader and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

They said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide on the appointment of the new army chief according to the law and it will not be done because of pressure of a ‘foreign-funded anarchist’ and threats and dictation.

The ruling alliance said targeting the army chief, leadership of intelligence agencies, officers, chief election commissioner and others was blackmail and part of a conspiracy which would not be not allowed to succeed.

“The Constitution and the law are clear that the prime minister has the constitutional authority to appoint the army chief and others,” the joint statement said. It said a person deprived of power was targeting state institutions according to a well-thought-out agenda.

“Actions like dirty campaigns against the martyrs of Pakistan Army and statements about mutiny in the army and instigation are tantamount to anti-nationalism which will be dealt with according to the Constitution and law,” it said.

The joint statement said hooliganism and pressure tactics would not be allowed to hold the Constitution, democracy and system hostage. It said the country’s economy and rehabilitation of flood victims at this time was a national priority and there will be no compromise on it.

The statement said the government, the institutions and the system were unanimous that political instability would not be allowed, rather the process of putting the economy back on track and providing assistance to the flood victims would not be allowed to be affected.

The statement added that after the by-elections of October 16, the seats of the coalition government in the National Assembly had increased from 174 to 176 due to the arrogance of a lunatic and now the PTI had eight seats less in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday warned PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan that the government will respond with “full force” if he went ahead with the long march and entered the federal capital.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Imran Khan had introduced the culture of bringing huge crowds out on the streets but the government knew how to deal with it. “We also know how to take a similar path,” he added.

Sana warned that the government would multiply its May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announced another long march. The minister said no one could be allowed to come to occupy Islamabad whenever they wanted.

Sana said Imran’s behaviour was not in favour of the nation, as he wanted to “spread anarchy in Pakistan”. Speaking about Oct 16 by-elections in which PTI won six of eight National Assembly seats across Pakistan, the interior minister said while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had “responsibly carried out its job in the by-polls”, Imran was busy propagandizing against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Sana said if the PTI leadership wanted them to accept the decision of their voters, then they will also have to accept the decision of those who voted in favor of the PDM candidates.

“If Imran Khan fails to respect our voters, then he will not earn any respect from our side either,” the interior minister said, adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members were also Pakistanis and patriots.

He said the PMLN had secured more votes this time. “The government prioritised the state over its own politics and will protect democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

The PMLN leader said party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will lead the next election campaign, as people trust him the most. Explaining the reasons for PMLN’s defeat in the by-elections, Sana said people had high hopes from the PMLN and expected it to curtail inflation. However, he said the government could not fulfill their expectations.

Sana said the PMLN had won majority of by-elections during the PTI rule and inflation was the key reason at that time as well. Had there been no floods in the country, the coalition government would have overcome the inflation problem, he said, adding that the government would provide relief to the people in the coming two to three months.

Sana said the government could not be forced to go to polls through intimidation. “If you want elections, then join the parliament. The way to elections is only through the parliament,” he added.

“We have always rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy and rule of law in the country. It was in the PTI era that we faced fake cases.” He said the general elections will be held on time and at that time the PTI will not have the support of its provincial governments.

He said the present government had taken difficult decisions and saved the country from default. The interior minister said the Punjab government was wasting time by launching a baseless propaganda and registering fake cases against political rivals at the behest of Imran Khan instead of focusing on welfare-oriented projects and development of the province.