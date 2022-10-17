Islam religion of peace, brotherhood

LAHORE:Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president ameer Markazi Jamaat Ahle

Hadith Pakistan Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has stressed that the real asset of the believers in this world and the hereafter is the love of Allah Almighty and His last Messenger (PBUH).

Addressing a Seerat conference here on Sunday, he said the Prophet (PBUH) is the greatest benefactor of the entire humanity since he provided the respect and rights to the

weaker and the oppressed, especially the women, children and the destitute without discrimination of religion, race, caste and creed.

The conference was addressed by Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Sajid, Maulana Habibur Rahman Mir Mohammadi, Maulana Professor Fayaz Ahmad Salafi, Mian Muhammad Asghar and Hafiz Ehsan Elahi Zaheer.

Allama Zubair said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the first advocate of peace, love and security and the founder of unity and brotherhood.