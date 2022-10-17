Relatively high turnout recorded as by-polls in Karachi held by and large peacefully

Except for a clash in Malir between workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in which PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar was reportedly injured, no major law and order issue arose on Sunday during the by-polls for two National Assembly constituencies in the city — NA-237 District Malir that covers Gadap and Malir areas and Malir-239 District Korangi that covers Shah Faisal Colony and adjoining areas.

Turnout

During the morning hours, the polling stations had few voters but in the afternoon and before the end of polling time at 5pm, many polling stations were filled with voters. Due to the charged political atmosphere and the fact that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was himself the candidate, the turnout was not as low as generally witnessed during the by-elections.

The turnout in NA-237 remained at 20 percent while 14.8 in NA-239.

Workers of political parties were seen at and around polling stations performing the role of polling agents and explaining to voters the procedure of casting their vote.

Arrangements

Contingents of law enforcement agencies and police were visible around polling stations and security arrangements had been made to ensure law and order.

Although political parties did not criticise the arrangements made by the Election Commission of Pakistan at the polling stations, several polling stations were found missing necessary facilities such as drinking water and electricity.

Rigging

The PTI accused PPP workers of casting fake votes in NA-237 Malir Asu Goth area.

Presiding Officer Mazhar Bhatti confirmed that during the lunch time, some people came to the polling station No 108 of the NA-237 Malir by-election and tried to cast fake votes; however, the polling staff called police, following which the suspects fled the polling station.

The presiding officer said that after the miscreants had gone, they found 12 to 15 fake votes cast in the favour of the PPP. Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan also took notice of the incident. He assured that those fake votes would not be counted.

The provincial election commissioner issued instructions to the district returning officer and returning officer to provide details of the incident and exclude the fake ballots that had not been signed by the presiding officer from counting.

Meanwhile, the election commission also wrote a letter to the Sindh inspector general of police stating “it has been reported in the electronic and social media that some persons belonging to the SPL branch police were found in the polling station No 63 of NA-237 Malir. The presence of any unauthorised person in the polling station is not allowed and is violation of law and code of conduct.”

The commission said immediate necessary action should be taken against such unauthorised persons across the board and “report in the subject matter may be submitted forthwith for placing the same before the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

Press conference

Later, Chohan, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon held a joint press conference during their visit to NA-239. On the occasion, Chohan said that the police had complete control over the law and order situation and unruly behaviour at the polling stations would not be tolerated.

“Visits of ministers and display of weapons are strictly prohibited. The Rangers and police have the powers of first-class magistrates,” the provincial election commissioner said.

He said the polling process had gone well and the same pattern would be followed in the local bodies elections next Sunday. Chohan also requested the media to broadcast verified news only.

On the occasion, the chief secretary said that all the arrangements had been completed to conduct the elections in a peaceful environment. The provincial government had made the arrangements on the instructions of the election commission, he explained.

The IGP said the Rangers had also cooperated with the police to ensure law and order during the polling.

He added that a large number of police force had been deployed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh and if the local government elections were held, that force would be recalled to ensure security during the polls.