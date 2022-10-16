Petroleum prices to remain unchanged

—File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced move to maintain the petroleum prices at the current rate with effect from October 16 (Sunday).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the development via a video message.

Dar said the Finance Ministry made the decision to keep the prices unchanged after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The Ministry of Finance received a summary from Ogra which suggested a reduction in petrol price while an increase in the price of diesel, kerosene and light diesel oil,” he said.

According to the notification, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs224.80 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs235.30, kerosine oil at Rs191.83 and Rs186.50 for light diesel. The federal govt maintained the fuel prices despite the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (Ogra) proposal to reduce the petrol price.