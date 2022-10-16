Rawal Underpass opened for traffic

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday opened Rawal Underpass for traffic.

“Rawal Underpass is opened for traffic,” the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis on his twitter on Saturday evening said.

He said he was just passing the information for the general public to use the new underpass.

The Rawal Underpass will also be signal-free movement of traffic coming and going towards Park Road from Murree Road.

The civic body had already opened Rawal Flyover for traffic to cater to traffic coming and going to and from Pak Secretariat.

The work on the mega project was started by the previous management of authority and is being completed by incumbents.

The CDA chairman said that the project is still not complete and there is another underpass to be built the service roads are also left and Insha Allah will meet the deadline.