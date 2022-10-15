Killers of six persons arrested in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: District police on Friday claimed to have arrested four alleged killers in the murder cases of six persons including a cop.

An official told a press conference that following the murders of five members from a single family in Chura area and murder of a policeman in Shahbazgarhi, the DPO Irafnullah Khan formed a team to probe the cases.

The personnel of Chura and Shahbazgarhi police stations arrested the cop’s killer Qasim, who confessed that he had shot dead the policeman over a monetary dispute.

In the five murders, the cops arrested Usman Ghani and his sons Afghan Ali and Fazal Ghani, who confessed to have committed the murders over domestic issues.

Meanwhile, one drug peddler identified as Ibrahim was arrested and 4kg charas recovered from him in the Takhtbhai area