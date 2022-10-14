Vicky Kaushal also fasted with Katrina Kaif on her first Karwa Chauth

Katrina Kaif discussed her first Karwa Chauth in an interview. According to Hindustan Times, Katrina revealed that her husband Vicky Kaushal would not let her celebrate Karwa Chauth alone and that he fasted alongside her as well.
Katrina shared how she felt so hungry on her first Karwa Chauth; however, her husband Vicky didn't let her feel alone and he too fasted with her.
Katrina said, "the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married each other in December 2021 after dating for some time.
