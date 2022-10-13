UK prime minister praised for bowing before King Charles

King Charles held the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday.
The meeting took place at the Buckingham Palace.
The video of the prime minister meeting the monarch has elicited interesting reactions on social media.
Sharing the picture of the duo, Journalist Richard Eden wrote, "A curtsy followed by a bow....our new Prime Minister is taking no chances with royal etiquette."
The prime minister had held her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth a couple of days before the monarch's death.
