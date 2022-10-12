Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tied to Netflix' for income pressures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot ditch their Netflix deal for the sake of royals, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'need the money' and cannot back track from their Netflix deal.

Expert Dan Wootton asks author Tom Bower: “Tom, do you think Harry and Meghan are fast learning what they signed away when they took this big Netflix deal? I would say they signed away their credibility and their dignity.”

Mr Bower added: “Well, that is our view but it is not theirs. They need the money and they need it now more than ever because they have got no other source of income.

“So, I think they are just stuck with the devil now. They are tied to Netflix, they are tied to their book.

“All the criticism they are going to take means nothing because that is the only way they are going to earn their money.”

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020. The couple then signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify for financial support.