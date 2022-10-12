Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tied to Netflix' for income pressures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot ditch their Netflix deal for the sake of royals, says expert.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'need the money' and cannot back track from their Netflix deal.
Expert Dan Wootton asks author Tom Bower: “Tom, do you think Harry and Meghan are fast learning what they signed away when they took this big Netflix deal? I would say they signed away their credibility and their dignity.”
Mr Bower added: “Well, that is our view but it is not theirs. They need the money and they need it now more than ever because they have got no other source of income.
“So, I think they are just stuck with the devil now. They are tied to Netflix, they are tied to their book.
“All the criticism they are going to take means nothing because that is the only way they are going to earn their money.”
Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020. The couple then signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify for financial support.
Meghan Markle branded a B-list Hollywood actor in scathing attack by journalist
The theatrical release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024
Britney Spears reveals her father used to compare her body with that of her boyfriend's and called her fat
Meghan Markle has reportedly been ‘raging’ over the memoir delay
King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric...
Yolanda Hadid talks about grand daughter Khai in her new interview