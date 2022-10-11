Inside 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': An overview

The upcoming release of The Legend of Maula Jatt spells a fan favorite in the making and many can expect jaw-dropping action, as well as many twists and turns to unfold as the upcoming movie drops.
It is slated for a release on 13 October, 2022.
Fans are surely in for a treat once The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits theatres as it includes iconic names like;
It tells the tale of the orphan who ends up becoming one of the strongest fighters in his village after continuous tests of strengths. That is until he finally meets a man who wishes to test his mettle.
Amber Heard is reporteldly living a secret life by living under a pseudonym in a luxury villa in Mallorca
Viola Davis addresses difficulties Black women like her face and how she can help them
Comedy Central was confident to air Trevor Noah on The Daily Show for as long as possible
Bella Hadid is proud of Gigi Hadid for speaking out against Kanye West amid PFW controversy
ASAP Rocky supporting Rihanna by taking care of their baby so she can focus on Super Bowl Halftime show
Kanye West on record says he suffered from bipolar disorder