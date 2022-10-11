 
Monday October 10, 2022
Inside 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': An overview

Here is an inside scoop of everything fans can expect from the upcoming movie 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

By Hiba Anjum
October 11, 2022

The upcoming release of The Legend of Maula Jatt spells a fan favorite in the making and many can expect jaw-dropping action, as well as many twists and turns to unfold as the upcoming movie drops.

It is slated for a release on   13 October, 2022.

Cast List:

Fans are surely in for a treat once The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits theatres as it includes iconic names like;

  • Hamza Abbasi (Noori Natt)
  • Fawad Khan (Maula Jatt)
  • Humaima Malick (Daaro Nattni)
  • Mahira Khan (Mukkho Jatti)
  • Gohar Rasheed (Maakha Natt)
  • Shafqat Cheema
  • Shamoon Abbasi
  • Nayyer Ejaz
  • Faris Shafi
  • Arsalan Cheema
  • Mohsin Shahzad Bagga

Synopsis & Overview:

It tells the tale of the orphan who ends up becoming one of the strongest fighters in his village after continuous tests of strengths. That is until he finally meets a man who wishes to test his mettle.