Inside 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': An overview

The upcoming release of The Legend of Maula Jatt spells a fan favorite in the making and many can expect jaw-dropping action, as well as many twists and turns to unfold as the upcoming movie drops.

It is slated for a release on 13 October, 2022.

Cast List:

Fans are surely in for a treat once The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits theatres as it includes iconic names like;

Hamza Abbasi (Noori Natt)

Fawad Khan (Maula Jatt)

Humaima Malick (Daaro Nattni)

Mahira Khan (Mukkho Jatti)

Gohar Rasheed (Maakha Natt)

Shafqat Cheema

Shamoon Abbasi

Nayyer Ejaz

Faris Shafi

Arsalan Cheema

Mohsin Shahzad Bagga

Synopsis & Overview:

It tells the tale of the orphan who ends up becoming one of the strongest fighters in his village after continuous tests of strengths. That is until he finally meets a man who wishes to test his mettle.