Oldest Royal Family member was Queen's strongest support

The Duke of Kent has become the oldest member of the Royal Family alive after Queen Elizabeth's death.

The son of Prince George and Princess Marina, who turned 87-year-old on October 9, spent decades of his life in royal services, remained a part of secretive organizations and even experienced religious scandals.

According to The Mirror, Prince Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick, born on October 9, 1935, in Belgrave Square, London, inherited the tile of his father in 1942.

The prince received his education at Ludgrove Prep School, Eton College and at the Le Rosey Institute in Switzerland and later enrolled.

"The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organisations and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead to fostering the development of British technology and industry,” the royal website reads.

"His Royal Highness undertakes numerous engagements each year in support of these organisations, both in the UK and across the Commonwealth."